Scott City -- Juanita Janssen, 100, passed March 20, 2020 in Garden City. Born on January 17, 2020 in Whitewater, Kansas, the daughter of John Milton and Mary Goodwin Janssen. Graveside service will be March 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott County Cemetery. See funeral home web site for more information.

Juanita M. Janssen

