HOISINGTON - James Dallen, died March 31, 2020. Born April 21, 1946, to Louis & Stella(Girard)Dallen. Married Marsha E. Hays in 1968, she survives with children, Jennifer(Jeffrey)Wilson-Compton, and Richard(Violeta)Dallen; four siblings, nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Private family graveside will be at Poheta Cemetery, rural Saline County, Kansas. Arrangements by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

James Dallen

