ENID, Oklahoma - 'Out of love and safety for the health of our family and friends, the Phil Foss family will save our visitation, hugs, and personal greetings for you. Thank you for your prayers.'

Phil Foss

ENID, Oklahoma - 'Out of love and safety for the health of our family and friends, the Phil Foss family will save our visitation, hugs, and personal greetings for you. Thank you for your prayers.'

A private family service for Phillip 'Phil' E. Foss age 71 will be 10 a.m. Friday, April. 3, 2020 at Ladusau-Evans Chapel with Rev. Jim Edmison officiating. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. You will be able to watch the service online at www.ladusauevans.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.

Phil was born October 21, 1948 in Hutchinson, KS to Lowell E. and Mary June Dixon Foss and passed away March 31, 2020 in Golden Oaks Nursing Center.

He attended and graduated Nickerson High School. He attended Hutchinson Jr. College for 2 years and later graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor degree in Business.

He was in the SAE Fraternity and Kansas State Alumni. Phil started his banking career in Oklahoma City working for 1st National Bank and later Penn Square Bank. He moved to Enid in 1985 and went to work at Central National Bank and Trust as Sr. Vice President of Commercial Lending and retired in 2012.

Phil was a member of the United Methodist Church. He married Debra on February 15, 1991 in Las Vegas. Phil loved his job as a banker and was an avid golfer playing at Oakwood Country Club every Saturday until his MS didn't allow him to any more.

He is survived by: his wife, Debi of the home; brother, Greg (Terry) Foss of Olathe, KS; stepson, Will O'Neal of Oklahoma City; stepdaughter, Melissa O'Neal; and step grandson, Blake O'Neal both of Enid; nephews, Drew (Kallie) Foss, Ben (Paige) Foss, Will (Natalie) Foss; seven great nieces and nephews and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to OMRF-Multiple Sclerosis, The MS Center of Excellence in OKC with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds. Condolences may be made online at www.ladusauevans.com.

The family would like to thank Valir Hospice and Golden Oaks Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave to Phil.