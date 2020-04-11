GREAT BEND - Gary Patrick Dino, 73, passed away April 6, 2020, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and Memorial services are pending, due to the Mass restrictions and limitations set forth by the Catholic Diocese, and will be announced at a later date. Bryant Funeral Home.

