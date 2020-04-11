Jimmy R. Crow

Jimmy Ray Crow, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home in Hutchinson, KS. He was born on July 31, 1938 in Shongaloo, LA to Jessie Crow and Mary (Grisbly) Lister.

On September 17, 1961, Jimmy married Francis Maple in Shreveport, LA. They have celebrated 58 years of marriage. Jimmy worked for over 30 years at Morton Salt as a forklift operator. He was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, where he sang in the Male Chorus and in the combined Choir. He loved attending church. Jimmy had many hobbies. He enjoyed singing, playing horseshoes, bowling and baseball.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Joe Crow and Kenny Crowe; sisters, Beatrice Phillips and Listerine Steward; brother in laws, Gene Jones Sr. and Roger Maple Sr.; and sister in law, Alice Maple.

Survivors include wife, Francis; daughters, Connie Neal, Leola Crow and Kaytreuna Crow; brother, Arthur Crowe; sisters, Barbara Crowe and Kathy (Lawrence) Fuller; grandchildren, Kija (Denzell) Cunningham, Jamila Neal, Johan Crow; A'Kryrah Mays and Sophia Crow; great grandchildren, Bryant, Aubrey, Xander, Jackson and Keyon; a grandniece, Camiiyha Battle; brother and sister in laws, Willie and Betty Ashley, Clarence and Alice Maple and Nancy Jones.

A private family visitation will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson with Reverend William J. Green Sr. officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice or Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

