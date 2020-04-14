GLADSTONE, MO - Teresa Hochstatter, 97, died April 12, 2020. Born May 25, 1922, to Robert and Amalia Korkish. Married Glenn Hochstatter, Sr. in 1946. He died in 1991. Survived by children; Glenn Hochstatter Jr.(Janice), and Nadine Kendrick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Teresa Hochstatter

GLADSTONE, MO - Teresa Hochstatter, 97, died April 12, 2020. Born May 25, 1922, to Robert and Amalia Korkish. Married Glenn Hochstatter, Sr. in 1946. He died in 1991. Survived by children; Glenn Hochstatter Jr.(Janice), and Nadine Kendrick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.