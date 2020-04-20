ELKHART -- Scott Alan Osborn, 32, of Wichita, died Saturday, April 18, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Elkhart Cemetery. Survived by wife, Amber; father, Alan Osborn and fiancé Terry Ferguson; mother, Brenda Osborn; and sister, Laura (Jeremie) Jones. Arrangements in care of Garnand Funeral Home, Elkhart. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

