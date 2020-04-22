Wayne E. Wilson, 90, died April 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Earl and Faith (Chambers) Wilson.

Wayne E. Wilson

Wayne E. Wilson, 90, died April 21, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Earl and Faith (Chambers) Wilson.

Wayne worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 40 years as a signal maintainer and was a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. Wayne enjoyed antique trailer and tractor pulls, parades, and canoe racing. He was a member of First Congregational Church.

On July 15, 1950, he married Pauline Fortner. She died November 14, 2013. They shared almost 63 years of marriage.

Wayne is survived by: daughter, Cathleen Wilson of Hutchinson; sister, Win Edwards; and nieces, Linda Webb and Faith Edwards, all of Albuquerque, NM.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current coronavirus situation, a private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Kansas Army National Guard. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.