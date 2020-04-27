BALD KNOB, Arkansas - Charles Gale Stark, 86, died April 20, 2020 at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock of complications following a stroke.

Charles Gale Stark

BALD KNOB, Arkansas - Charles Gale Stark, 86, died April 20, 2020 at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock of complications following a stroke.

He was born to Charles and Helen Stark in St. Louis, Missouri January 4, 1934. The family moved to Macksville, Kansas where he graduated from High School. He was the owner, operator of Stark Alumi-Fab in Larned, Kansas for a number of years. Charlie, as he was known by most of his family and friends was living in Bald Knob, Arkansas at the time of death.

He was an active member of Westside Church of Christ in Searcy Arkansas. He enjoyed improving his home and staying fit as well as helping others when needed.

Charlie married Darlene McPherson August 23, 1959, later divorced in 1998.

He is survived by one son Mark Stark and his wife Megan of Evergreen, Colorado. Surviving family members are: Sister, Andrea Cole, Dallas, TX, Mary McKee and husband Dr. Cooper McKee, Garland, TX, Martha Merritt and husband Robin, LaPorte, TX and Marcia Gronberg and husband Mark, Overland Park, Kansas. He was preceded in death by brothers John Stark and Edward (Eddie) Stark. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and burial place is to be determined.

