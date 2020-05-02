Carol Ann Bichet, 80, of Hutchinson, died April 27, 2020, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born March 22, 1940, in Greeley, CO, the daughter of Ronald S. and Evelyn M. (Decker) Smith.

Carol A. Bichet

Carol graduated from Hutchinson High School, the University of Central Arkansas, and received her master's degree from Emporia State University. She was a grade school teacher for Buhler USD 313 for 35 years. Carol was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and the National Education Association.

On June 10, 1962, she married Frederick A. Bichet in Hutchinson. They shared 57 years of marriage. He survives. Also surviving are: son, Stewart Bichet, Burns; daughter, Shauna Bichet (Andreas), Irvine, CA; granddaughters, Viktoria Boucher (Jesse), Florence, Erika Bichet, Emporia; grandson, Ryan Stuhr, Irvine, CA; great-granddaughter, Charlee Ann Boucher, Florence; and sister, Barbara Platt (Dennis), Safety Harbor, FL.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Martin.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Memorials are suggested to HCC Endowment Association " Fred and Carol Bichet Scholarship, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

