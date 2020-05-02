Thelma E. Northern, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Buhler Sunshine Home. She was born November 26, 1931, in Baca County, CO, the daughter of Murle F. and Dorothy A. (Cooley) Wallace. She was a longtime resident in the Hutchinson area.

Thelma E. Northern, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Buhler Sunshine Home. She was born November 26, 1931, in Baca County, CO, the daughter of Murle F. and Dorothy A. (Cooley) Wallace. She was a longtime resident in the Hutchinson area.

Thelma was a homemaker and worked various jobs outside the home, retiring from Collins Bus Corp. in 1994. She was a past member of Windy Acres Motorcycle Club, and enjoyed camping, cards and coffee with her friends.

On May 19, 1948, she married Earl Northern in Sharon Springs, KS. He passed away February 13, 2002, after 54 blissful years.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Freda Eileen; brothers, Milton and Donnie; sister, Mary Ellen Keihl; brother in law, Vern Wertz, Stanley Tubbs and Earl Hickman; sister in law, Helen Wallace.

She is survived by: her daughter Earlene (Tom) Pitts of Buhler; grandchildren, Kelly (Michele) Pitts of Moundridge, Lari (Abdel Hamad) of Louisville, KY; great grandchildren, Lindsey Hamad of Louisville, KY., Nathan (Anne) Pitts of Buhler, Ali Hamad of Louisville, KY., and Lacy Pitts of Washington, DC.; great "great grandchild Gus Pitts of Buhler; brothers, Gordon (Peggy) Wallace of Fowler, CO., Kenny (Emma) Wallace of Louisville, KY., Carl Lynn (Sally Sayner) Wallace of Cleveland Heights, OH.; sisters, Frances Hickman of Sharon Springs, Joan Tubbs of Tribune, Doris (Wallace) Mote of Sharon Springs; brother in law, Don Keihl and sister in law Roberta Wallace of Cimarron.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Larned Cemetery, Larned, with Pastor Montie McFerrin presiding. Friends may sign the book on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Meadows and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

