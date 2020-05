LARNED - Marilyn K. Smith, 68, died May 13, 2020. Born April 28, 1952 to Marvin and Helen Lary Wining. Married Ron Smith. Survivors: husband; children; Wendy Ibarra and Jim Lewis. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Monday, Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Visitation 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Graveside Service 2 p.m., Monday, Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. View full obit on Beckwith website.

Marilyn K. Smith

