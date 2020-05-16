FEDERAL WAY, WA - Harold 'Ernie' Dale, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to the Lord on May 7, 2020.

He was born August 20, 1922, growing up on the Geneseo, KS family farm. He served in WWII, returned and completed studies at McPherson College, followed by graduate studies at KSU.

Ernie met Helen Burkholder at McPherson. They married on June 23, 1946, and celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing in September 2016.

In 1951, Ernie started at Boeing (Wichita), before relocating to Seattle in 1962 and settling in Federal Way, WA, where they lived for 58 years. Ernie was an engineer for 33 years, retiring in 1984.

Ernie was a loving father to five children: Connie (Thomas) Worthing of Inman, KS, Robert (Gladys) Dale of Auburn, WA, Thomas Dale (deceased 1956), Diana (Glenn) Olson of Kent, WA, and Lorrie (Jesús) Bervis of Bothell, WA. Ernie is survived by his four living children and twenty-two grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family was the great joy of Ernie's life. He relished family events and holidaystimes to celebrate, share stories and be together. He enjoyed the hustle and bustle of family festivities!

Ernie loved the Lord and was a member of Steel Lake Presbyterian Church (Federal Way) for 55 years. He was an elder, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, choir member, Bible study leader, and provided a widow's car-care ministry.

If he wasn't spending time with Helen and family, Ernie was maintaining his cars, helping others with theirs, and being a jack-of-all-trades at home. In his latter years, Ernie treasured visiting with family and gazing out the front window from his favorite chair.

Ernie loved God and family, and he lived out Joshua 24:15, knowing that, 'as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.'