Iona J. Woodbury, 92, of Hutchinson, died May 16, 2020. She was born June 20, 1927, in Washington County, the daughter of Emil and Louise (Frese) Schwedtfeger.

Iona J. Woodbury

Iona J. Woodbury, 92, of Hutchinson, died May 16, 2020. She was born June 20, 1927, in Washington County, the daughter of Emil and Louise (Frese) Schwedtfeger.

Iona grew up in Linn, Kansas and graduated from Linn High School. She married Hoyt Woodbury on August 6, 1975, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2016. She is also preceded in death by her daughters, Charlene Fiedler and Lori Schaller and sister, Norma.

Private Graveside Services: Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS. Visitation: Thursday, May 21,2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, KS

Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church c/o funeral home. www.nsrfh.com