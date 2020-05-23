GALATIA - Todd A. Eveleigh, 56, died May 20, 2020. A truck driver and motorcycle enthusiast, Todd is survived by: children, Katie(Nick)Nelson, Bobby(Ploy)Eveleigh; parents, Bob & Lorrayne Eveleigh; sister, Michelle Eveleigh; grandchildren, April Eveleigh, Braden and Blaine Nelson; and his dog, Tanker. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

