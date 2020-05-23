Tony Dyer, 82, of Hutchinson, died May 22, 2020, at Legend of Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be held in Wichita. Full obituary will be in the Hutchinson News on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

