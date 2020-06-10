Hutchinson -- Glenn A. Riley, 61 of Hutchinson, passed away June 8, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born July 18, 1958, in Larned, KS, to Carl L. and Helena F. (Stanley) Riley.

Glenn was a graduate of Hutchinson High School. Glenn worked as a combine painter and was a kitchen manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken. Glenn was known for his love of fishing and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russell D. Riley.

Glenn is survived by his children; Kristina (Eric Simpson) Riley, Brian (Jamie) Riley, Adam (Stephany) Riley and Michael (Shondale Murphy) Riley; a brother, John Riley; and 20 grandchildren with one on the way.

Visitation and A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Carey Park at the fountain. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

