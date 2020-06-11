James F. Woodson Jr., 71, of Hutchinson, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1948 to James F. Woodson,Sr. and Lavenia (Neal) Woodson.

James F. Woodson

James was known for keeping in touch with his friends regularly by sending daily text messages to everyone he knew.

James is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Woodson, sister, Roslyn Woodson, and nephew, Everette Scott Jr.

He is survived by his four children; James Woodson I, Collin, Lynn Woodson, and Chantelle Johnson, 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Three siblings, Shirley, Carolyn, and Julie, nephews; Frank and James Price, Avery (Laura), Andre, Cameron, Dubray, and Marcelles, nieces, Beverly, Debbie, Julie, and Cherelle. Sandra, Rita, and Drew Price. cousin brothers; Dene and Gene, Tyrone, Kalich, Woody, Burgess and Burgess. Cousins, Jocelyn and Theis, Uncles, Gerald (Bertha) and Leland (Sandy), Aunts, Theda, Geraldeen and Galena Crable. Great nephews Damyn, Sean, Great niece Tiala.

Special thank you to the Irvings; Beulah, Mattie, Henry, Truman (Diane) John 'Exaba', Willa, Napolean (Debbie), Bismark, Helen, and Billy for everything they have done, also special friends, Gary Gomez, Johnny Gray, Albert Jefferson, Wetona, Dellas, and Jean Adams.