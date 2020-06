LARNED - Paul Dean Baier, 76, died June 15, 2020, Hays. Born March 14, 1944, to Paul Henry and Velma Kilgore Baier. Survivors: wife, Gaile; children, Vance, Cheri, Sonia Jo; step children, Julie and Stacie.Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned.Full obit on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Paul Dean Baier

LARNED - Paul Dean Baier, 76, died June 15, 2020, Hays. Born March 14, 1944, to Paul Henry and Velma Kilgore Baier. Survivors: wife, Gaile; children, Vance, Cheri, Sonia Jo; step children, Julie and Stacie.Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned.Full obit on Beckwith Mortuary website.