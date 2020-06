GREAT BEND - Marvin Earl Johnston, Jr., 77, passed away June 24, 2020, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Louis Trung Dinh Hoang presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

Marvin Earl Johnston, Jr.

