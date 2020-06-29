Rosa Mae 'Rose' Schmidt Lohrentz Becker Haugsness, 90, of Hutchinson, died June 27, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 26, 1930, in Buhler, to Alvin and Mary (Isaak) Schmidt.

Rosa Mae 'Rose' Schmidt Lohrentz Becker Haugsness

Rosa Mae 'Rose' Schmidt Lohrentz Becker Haugsness, 90, of Hutchinson, died June 27, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 26, 1930, in Buhler, to Alvin and Mary (Isaak) Schmidt.

Rose graduated from Buhler High School in 1948. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed antiquing and quilting. Rose was a lifelong member of Buhler Mennonite Church.

In 1949, she married Quinton Lohrentz. He died in 1967. In 1975, Rose married Galen Becker. He died in 1993. In 1999, she married Milton Haugsness. He died in 2019.

Rose is survived by: daughter, Margie Howard of Hutchinson; son, David Lohrentz of Kansas City, MO; beloved stepchildren, Cheryl Treinen of Auburn, KS, Doug Becker of Hutchinson, Kathie Wittorff (Larry) of Lake St. Louis, MO, Debbie (deceased) Goering (Pete) of Newton, and Brad Becker (Jane Ann) of Derby; Milton's six children; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Lillie.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Orlando Schmidt and Alfred Schmidt; one sister, Betty Epp; and stepdaughter, Debbie Goering.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Buhler West Municipal Cemetery, with Pastor Willmar T. Harder officiating. The casket will remain closed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County or Hutchinson Street Cat Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

The family sincerely thanks the health care workers at Hospice of Reno County and Legend of Hutchinson for their loving care of Rose.