HAVEN - Sarah Elizabeth 'Liz' Shank passed away on June 27, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on March 6, 1931, at Ulysses, Kansas to Paul and Melinda (Sanders) Wood. They moved to Haven in 1967.

Sarah Shank

Liz worked at the Haven High as a cook for 21 years. She was also a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ of Haven.

She married Neil Shank in 1948 in Bison, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1986.

She is survived by: daughters, Linda Bergeson, of Haysville, KS., Nanette (Kelvin) Unruh of Haven, KS.; and a son, Grant (Misty) Shank of Haysville, KS.; five grandchildren, Chad (Amel) Bergeson, Wichita, KS., Dr. Kendra Unruh, Richardson, TX., Stinson Unruh, Grand Island, NE., Michael Shank and Hunter Shank, both of Haysville, KS.; and three great grandchildren.

Liz was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don Wood and Lloyd Wood, and one sister, Evelyn Blazek.

A private family service will take place with inurnment in Laurel Cemetery, Haven, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Haven House and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, Kansas 67543.