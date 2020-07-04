LINDSBORG - Judith 'Judy' Thiel, 80, died April 21, 2020. Survivors: husband, Duane; daughters, Jo Dee Westbrook of Loveland, CO and Christine Stewart of Gardner, KS; brother, Robin Bowers of Marquette, KS; and five grandchildren. Memorial service: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church, McPherson. Memorial donations: First Baptist Church c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Judith Thiel

LINDSBORG - Judith 'Judy' Thiel, 80, died April 21, 2020. Survivors: husband, Duane; daughters, Jo Dee Westbrook of Loveland, CO and Christine Stewart of Gardner, KS; brother, Robin Bowers of Marquette, KS; and five grandchildren. Memorial service: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church, McPherson. Memorial donations: First Baptist Church c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.