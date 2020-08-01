NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - Bernard Adolph Demel,died July 24, 2020, in Norman, Oklahoma. Born February 9, 1936, near Odin, Kansas, to Alois and Christina(Schneweis)Demel.Survivors include; wife, Joyce Kathleen 'Kathy' (Lane)Demel, sons; Kent(Colleen)Demel, Kevin Demel, and Kelly(Kim)Demel; daughter, Karen(Steve)Sneed; three brothers, three sisters; two sisters-in-law; and seven grandchildren. Private services will be held. Please visit Bernie's celebration page at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Bernard A. Demel

