Patricia Lucille Stout, 91, of Hutchinson, died on July 31, 2020 at Reflections Living, Hutchinson. She was born December 15, 1928 in rural Lerado, KS, the daughter of Fay and Luressa Clough.

Patricia L. Stout

Patricia Lucille Stout, 91, of Hutchinson, died on July 31, 2020 at Reflections Living, Hutchinson. She was born December 15, 1928 in rural Lerado, KS, the daughter of Fay and Luressa Clough.

Patricia graduated from Langdon High School. She married Donald Stout on December 2, 1948, in Hutchinson. He passed away August 8, 1986. Patricia was employed at International Homes for over forty years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; two granddaughters, Joey Tatro and Tiffany Thomas; great grandson, Tucker Stout; four brothers and two sisters.

Patricia is survived by her children, Monty (Linda) Stout, Sheri (Bruce) Stout and Peggy (Greg) Thomas; eight grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters; a brother and their families.

A graveside memorial will be held at a later date. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

