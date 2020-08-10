BUSHTON - Frances Best, died August 9, 2020. Born September 25, 1936, to Alexander and Enid(Lambert)McKenna. Married Robert Best in 1958, he died in 2017. Survivors: sister, Barbara(Rusty)Bunch; brother-in-law, Harlan(Patti)Best; sisters-in-law, Patty Harman, Judy Maxfield; many nieces and nephews. Preceded by son, Curtis Best and five siblings.Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Frances Best

BUSHTON - Frances Best, died August 9, 2020. Born September 25, 1936, to Alexander and Enid(Lambert)McKenna. Married Robert Best in 1958, he died in 2017. Survivors: sister, Barbara(Rusty)Bunch; brother-in-law, Harlan(Patti)Best; sisters-in-law, Patty Harman, Judy Maxfield; many nieces and nephews. Preceded by son, Curtis Best and five siblings.Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.