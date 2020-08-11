Pretty Prairie, Kansas -- Elizabeth Dettwiler passed away August 10, 2020 at Prairie Sunset Home in Pretty Prairie, Kansas. She was born in Haven, Kansas on February 22, 1925 to parents Harvey and Lena (Keim) Borntrager.

On November 11, 1948 she married Paul Dettwiler in Haven. He passed away November 2, 1995.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and a longtime resident of Hutchinson, Kansas. She was a former member of Yoder Mennonite Church, Yoder, Kansas, South Hutchinson Mennonite Church, and First United Methodist Church in Hutchinson and a current member of Pretty Prairie Mennonite Church. Elizabeth enjoyed quilting, sewing and embroidery but she cherished her family most of all.

She is survived by her son, DeVon Dettwiler (Linda) of Hutchinson; daughters, Joyce Gerlach (Daniel 'Dewey') of Pretty Prairie, Freda Duvall, of Hutchinson, and Nelda Dettwiler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Lee Borntrager (Ruby), Buhler, Kansas; sister, Ada Eash (Perry), Yoder, Kansas; three grandchildren; five step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 17 step great-grandchildren; and three step great-great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Rudy Borntrager and brother, Edwin Borntrager; sisters, Laura Bezemek, Emma Miller, and Mattie Borntreger.

Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Yoder, Kansas. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Dettwiler on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ott Funeral Home, Haven, Kansas. The family will not be present. Memorial contributions may be made to Prairie Sunset Home and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, KS. 67543.

