Jon Alan Clark, of Hutchinson, was born October 10, 1948, in the former St. Catherine's Hospital, McCook, NE, to Harold L. and Margaret (Mavity) Clark.

He spent his early years in Trenton, NE, where his father and uncle published the Trenton Register. The family moved to Gunnison, CO, then to Greensburg, KS, where he graduated high school in 1966. He attended Kansas State Teachers College until drafted into the Army, where he served as a heavy mortar gunner. After his discharge he attended the University of Kansas, but left for California, where he worked in various industries. He returned to Greensburg to help with his parents' business, Clark Printing, which he eventually took over. He survived the Greensburg Tornado of 2007, but the business did not.

After the death of his parents he relocated to Hutchinson, KS, where he lived with Ron Graber, his old college roommate. On July 10, he underwent open heart surgery in Topeka, but was unable to recover from the stress and complications, and died on July 30, 2020.

He is survived by: brother, James (Shelley) of Lawrence, KS; sister, Anita Whiteside of Saskatoon, SK; nephews, Tory Whiteside and Scott Hickman; nieces, Courtney (Clark) Meyer, Kelley (Hickman) Catlin, and Jessica (Warmedal) Anderson; and many grand-nephews and two grand nieces.

He was cremated and an inurnment will be in the Norcatur, KS, Cemetery when family and friends can safely gather together.