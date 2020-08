LITTLE RIVER - Albert 'Dwight' Smyres, 76, Little River, died August 10, 2020. Graveside funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Albert 'Dwight' Smyres

