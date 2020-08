Wanda F Harmon

ANTHONY - Wanda Fay Harmon, 74, passed away August 11, 2020. Survivors: husband, Tom; daughters: Angela (Duane) Dvorak, and Nancy (Jared) Richardson; sister, Joy (Steve) Gideon; two grandsons: Gabriel and Gage Richardson. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Friends may register 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Memorials: Patterson Health Center.

