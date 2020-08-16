Ellinwood, KS -- Wayne Richardson, 67, died May 29, 2020. Born August 26, 1952 to the late John and Gladys Richardson. Survivors: sisters, Nelwyn Cook of Belvue, KS, Nancy Moyer (Pat) of Wichita, KS and Ann (Dean) Martin of Lee's Summit, MO, six cousins and five nieces and nephews. A private family gathering will be held.

Wayne Richardson

