ULYSSES - Carolyn L. Meyer, 73, died August 25, 2020. Survived by sons, Mike (Stacy) Meyer and Mark (Elizabeth) Meyer. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ulysses Cemetery. Service may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses, in care of arrangements. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Carolyn L. Meyer

