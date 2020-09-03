YODER - Edith (Yoder) Bontrager, 74, passed away September 2, 2020 at her home near Yoder, Kansas. She was born November 18, 1945 near Yoder, the daughter of Freddie J. and Treva (Knepp) Yoder.

Edith (Yoder) Bontrager

Edith was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and playing scrabble and dominos with family and friends.

Edith married Harry W. Bontrager on April 20, 1967 near Yoder. He survives of the home.

Survivors include: a son, Norman Bontrager (Edith) of Haven, Kansas; daughters, Erma Hostetler (Ron), of Spencer, Wisconsin and Ellen Schrock (Nathan) of Haven; brothers; Leon Yoder (Barbara), South Hutchinson, Kansas; Sam Yoder (Kay), Breman, Indiana; sisters, Ada Borntrager, Hutchinson, Kansas, Susie Swank, Peabody, Kansas; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Loyd Yoder and Freddie Yoder, Jr.; and brother-in-law Eli A. Borntrager.

Family will receive friends Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harry W. Bontrager residence, 10709 S. Yoder Road, Haven, Kansas. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Harry W. Bontrager residence. Burial will follow at the Yoder Amish Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice Care and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, Kansas 67543.