FORT DODGE - Ross Gilbert Snyder, 87, died August 18, 2020. He was born March 16, 1933. Memorial service at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, Fort Dodge, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials to Fort Dodge Patient Activity Fund in care of the Swaim Funeral Home.

Ross G. Snyder

FORT DODGE - Ross Gilbert Snyder, 87, died August 18, 2020. He was born March 16, 1933. Memorial service at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, Fort Dodge, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials to Fort Dodge Patient Activity Fund in care of the Swaim Funeral Home.