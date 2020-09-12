Marita J. McBride, 84, formerly of South Hutchinson, died September 5, 2020, at Legend of Hutchinson. She was born February 2, 1936, in Moundridge, to Jacob and Mary (Goertzen) Base.

Marita was a 1954 graduate of Buhler High School. She also attended Salt City Business College. Marita was a longtime member of the South Hutchinson United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women. Marita, along with her husband, Robert 'Bob', were actively involved in the programs of the church, as well as providing the maintenance, repair, and upkeep on the church building, parsonage, and the Kansas State Fair cafeteria. She was a 'domestic engineer' who enjoyed cooking, sewing, and doing craft projects.

On August 20, 1954, she married Robert 'Bob' Pierson McBride, in Hutchinson. They shared over 62 years of marriage, prior to his death on September 20, 2016.

Marita is survived by: her children, Kim (Jim) Lowen of Hutchinson, Kalvin (Cindy) McBride of Florissant, CO, Sandra (Michael) Groves of Hutchinson, and Scott (Selah) McBride of Jemison, AL; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marlene (Vernon) Neufeld and Valeta (Milburn) Franz.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert 'Bob' McBride; and brother, Dwane Base.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Elmer, KS, with The Reverend Claire Gager officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to South Hutchinson United Methodist Church or Serenity Hospice Care, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

