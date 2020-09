SALINA - Dale E. Oliver, 96, died September 26, 2020. Born July 1, 1924, in Salina. Surviving wife, Donna Jean (Deines) in Salina. Private graveside services will be held in Salina. Bryant Funeral Home.

