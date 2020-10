Plains -- age 90, died Tues, Oct 20, 2020, at Brookdale Liberal Springs, Liberal, KS.

Merle G. Krause

Funeral services will be held at 2p.m. Sat, Oct 24, 2020, at the Plains United Methodist Church. Friends may call from 9a.m. to 7p.m. with the family present from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.