Ness City -- Richard Gayle Horchem, 88, died Oct. 21, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas. Born April 17, 1932, near Ransom, to Peter Jr. and Eva (Jaehde) Horchem.

Richard Horchem

Ness City -- Richard Gayle Horchem, 88, died Oct. 21, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas. Born April 17, 1932, near Ransom, to Peter Jr. and Eva (Jaehde) Horchem.

Funeral at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the Ness City Cemetery.

Friends may sign the book at Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.