NASHVILLE - Eleanor Mattal, 97, died October 17, 2020. Born August 8, 1923. Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashville. Inurnment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Nashville. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church in care of Larrison Mortuary.

