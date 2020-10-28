Lyons -- Margie Spradlin, 94, died October 22, 2020. Funeral service 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 A.M. until service time with family present. In lieu of flowers, public memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Heart of America Chapter c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

Margie M. Spradlin

Lyons -- Margie Spradlin, 94, died October 22, 2020. Funeral service 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 A.M. until service time with family present. In lieu of flowers, public memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Heart of America Chapter c/o Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

