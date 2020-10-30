ULYSSES - Emma 'Pat' Brookshire, 83, died October 28, 2020. Celebration of her life is 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Ulysses Cemetery. Service may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Emma 'Pat' Brookshire

