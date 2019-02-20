CUNNINGHAM - Matthew James Becker, 36, died Feb. 10, 2019, at his home in Albuquerque, NM. Parish rosary 10 a.m., Saturday followed by Mass of Christian Burial both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cunningham. Survivors include: his mother, Lori; three brothers, Justin, Nicholas and Thomas; and grandmother, Carolyn Becker; one niece and one nephew. Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.

