Jack Duane Triplett

Jack Duane Triplett, 58, of Hutchinson, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones March 6, 2019. Loving son and father, uncle and A-1 driver Elgin, Illinois.

Jack is survived by: his daughters, Geneva (James) Shanks and Jasmine Triplett; siblings, Bob, Andrè, Kiley, Jerry, Rose, and Tamara; grandchildren, Kyler, Kaitlynn, Logan; nephew, Mike (Gina); many nieces and nephews. His beloved grand dogs will miss him dearly. Preceded in death by his parents, Bob Triplett and Carol Benshoof.

Celebration of life to be held at the Carey Park Building, Hutchinson, KS, March 22, 2019, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Salavation Army as well as the Hospice of Reno County.

Wulf-Ast Mortuary,

Mt. Hope, KS.

