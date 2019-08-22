ELLINWOOD - Raymond Robl, 82, passed away in Hutchinson, KS on August 20, 2019. Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Joseph's in Ellinwood. Vigil/Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the church. Memorials to St. Joseph's Endowment Fund in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526

Raymond P. Robl

ELLINWOOD - Raymond Robl, 82, passed away in Hutchinson, KS on August 20, 2019. Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Joseph's in Ellinwood. Vigil/Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the church. Memorials to St. Joseph's Endowment Fund in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526