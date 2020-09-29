David M. Hollis, age 92, of Augusta. David Marvin Hollis, born August 14, 1928 in Oswego, KS, passed away on September 24, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was born to Ethel Mary Smith and Lewis John Hollis. He was united in marriage to Shirley G. (Johnson) Hollis. David served in the Army as a Corporal from June 11, 1952-June 10, 1962. He worked at AMCI in maintenance for 28 years, from 1974-2002.

Surviving family includes his wife, Shirley; children Terry Hollis, Leisa (Marc) Wessels, Lewis Hollis, Belinda McKay, Allen (Kathy) Webster, Donna Smith, Jim (Sherry) Thomas, and Robin (Mike) Fournier; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother Jonathan M. Hollis and sister, Ruth L. Hollis.

David passed away on September 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by two children, David Hollis, Jr and Carolyn Cline and one sister, Mary E. Hollis/Jones.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 1pm. David will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions in David’s name may be directed to the El Dorado Christian Fellowship. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of David at www.carlsoncolonial.com