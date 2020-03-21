Every 10 years the U.S. is constitutionally mandated to take a census of its population. That time has arrived, but it comes with a warning from your Better Business Bureau: Scammers, as usual, will try to take advantage of the situation to get at your money.

First and foremost, BBB advises everyone to watch for updates from the Census Bureau (census.gov) during the present coronavirus crisis. Already they announced that their field operations have been delayed until April 1. During June and July census takers are scheduled to start going door-to-door to count those who have not responded.

Sorting out the imposters

A fake census worker who comes to your door may be hard to spot. Legitimate ones will have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, A U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They may also be carrying bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

Of course, because of the nature of any census, some of the questions they ask will sound personal. A legitimate worker, however, will never ask for your Social Security number, money, donations or anything on behalf of a political party. They will not ask for your bank account or credit card numbers or your mother’s maiden name.

Here are BBB’s tips for avoiding a census scam:

•Never give out your Social Security number, bank account number, credit card numbers, money or donations.

•The census is non-political. Anyone who calls or contacts you from a political party that claims to be from the census, is not a real census worker.

•Respond to the census at the census.gov.

•Anything that sounds suspicious should be checked out at the government agency’s website. Don’t click on links in unexpected emails. In fact, never click, download or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. They are likely trying to get your personal information in order to steal from you.

•Watch for these other tell-tale signs of an email or text scam: They are very generic, never listing your last name, not listing the last 4 digits of your account, or otherwise being vague.

•Check BBB Scam Tracker to see if there have been other reports of imposters in your area. Please take the time to report your experience in the event that you should encounter one personally.

•If you still have questions about the identity of the person at your door, call 844-330-2020 for a Census Bureau representative.

It is vital that you take the time to respond to 2020 census. The above information should enable you to do so with confidence. If, however, you have more questions or concerns, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.