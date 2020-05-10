Pratt Regional Medical Center earned an ‘A’ in safety from a national program last week that recognized PRMC’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety, awarded the Pratt facility the top grade possible for the spring 2020 cycle. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

“I can’t commend our employees and medical staff enough for helping us achieve an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group,” said Susan Page, President and CEO of Pratt Regional Medical Center. “We are part of a small elite group in the nation that earned an A grade. Delivering safe, quality care is our highest priority.”

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group said gratitude should be extended to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication to their jobs.

“We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Pratt Regional Medical Center,” Binder said. ‘They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent. Results are free to the public.

To see Pratt Regional Medical Center’s full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

The Leapfrog Group was founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care.

The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.