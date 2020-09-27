Both Hutchinson and Reno County experienced a drop in their unemployment rates in August, when compared to July.

The changes, however, were largely due to people leaving the local labor force.

Data from the Kansas Department of Labor shows officials estimate there were actually fewer people employed in both the city and county in August than in July. But the changes in available workforce offset the smaller drop in job numbers.

Interestingly the data also shows, despite continued job losses month-over-month, there were more people employed in both the city and county this August then there were in August of last year.

August Employment for Reno County / HutchinsonReno CountyLabor forceEmployedNumber unemployedUnemployment rate (%)Aug. 202029,74427,7831,9616.6July. 202030,73628,5902,1467.0Change month-to-month-992-807-185-0.40Aug. 201928,71827,6931,0253.6Change year-to-year1,026909363City of HutchinsonLabor forceEmployedNumber unemployedUnemployment rate (%)Aug. 202018,98917,5821,4077.4July. 202019,63518,0931,5427.9Change month-to-month-646-511-135-0.50Aug. 201918,24217,5427003.8Change year-to-year747407073.6