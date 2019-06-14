From the latest big-budget blockbuster to the hottest independent film, summer is a popular time to go catch the latest movies. To help you figure out which movies are worth the price of admission, here are a few podcasts to listen to.

Bald Movies

Discussing everything about the latest movies to hit the theaters, hosts Jim and A.Ron analyze each release in detail. Jim and A.Ron focus on reviews of first-run movies still in theaters, giving listeners their honest and funny opinions on the movies they have watched. Recent episodes include: "Dark Phoenix," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Introducing Inside Star Wars."

Find it: https://baldmove.com/category/bald-movies/

5by5 at the Movies

Host Keith Ruckus gives listeners the latest in movie news, reviews and gossip on a weekly basis. Along with reviews of upcoming releases, Ruckus also invites special guests to discuss movies, and episodes also feature top 5 lists, upcoming movies in the works and why classic movies are classic. Recent episodes include: "Sesame Street," "John Wick 3" and "June releases."

Find it: http://5by5.tv/movies/1

Film Night

Tackling old and new movies, hosts Richie Withers, Jack Clarke, Henry "Woody" Woodford and Joe "Pep" McLafferty, review any film they can get their hands on. Episodes also feature discussions about recent film news, films the hosts have recently watched and the "Quiz Night" segment. Recent episodes include: "Rocketman," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain Marvel."

Find it: https://filmnightpodcast.com/

iTalk Movies

Produced by the Popcorn Talk Network, an online broadcast network that features movie discussions, iTalk Movies features staff of PTN talking about new and old movies with the actors, directors and filmmakers who were a part of each movie. Recent episodes include: "Jeff Chan & Andrew Rhymer discuss ‘PLUS ONE,’" "Zara Hayes In Studio to talk POMS" and "Andrea Evans and Carrie Mitchum In Studio to talk Rocking the Couch."

Find it: https://popcorntalknetwork.com/italk-movies/