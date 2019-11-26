De Niro, Pesci and Pacino are a triple threat on Netflix, M. Night Shyamalan wants to add some scares to your Thanksgiving, and the Joker’s ex headlines an animated series.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Reality TV executive, Ghen Maynard, who is of Japanese ancestry, filed a discrimination suit against CBS, alleging that he was fired as part of a pattern of mistreatment of non-white executives. CBS released a statement denying the allegations.



Fox’s executive vice president of sports sales, Seth Winter, announced that the network has already sold all of its in-game advertising slots for Super Bowl LIV. This is the first time in five years that all of the available commercial inventory for the big game has sold out early. Winter reported that Fox has been selling 30-second ads for the Super Bowl for more than $5 million to as much as $5.6 million.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Fresh from its limited theatrical release, Netflix drops Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (Nov. 27). Over three-hours long, the epic crime drama is a sweeping tale of the mob told from the perspective of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (Robert De Niro). A flashback structure focuses on Sheeran’s origin story, with De Niro playing both the old and young Sheeran thanks to a new digital de-aging process. Mafia boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) recruits Sheeran and eventually connects him to Jimmy Hoffa, played with blustery rage by Al Pacino. Was Sheeran the man who killed Hoffa on Bufalino’s orders? Scorsese offers his answer to the controversial question but where the film excels is in his portrait of aging criminals.



Apple TV Plus continues its rollout of shows with “Servant,” a creepy tale from M. Night Shyamalan (Nov. 28). The 10-episode, half-hour psychological thriller focuses on Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), an affluent Philadelphia couple who experience a terrible tragedy. The loss shakes their marriage and paves the way for a mysterious force to enter their home. Shyamalan’s involvement is the draw, and he directs the first and last episode, but the series was created and written by Tony Basgallop (“Hotel Babylon”). Another draw is Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”), who plays Dorothy with a sharp focus on the character’s suffering. The scares in “Servant” probably won’t give you nightmares but they’ll add a good dose of unease to your Thanksgiving Day viewing.



Harley Quinn finally breaks up with the Joker and takes her shot at running Gotham City’s criminal underground in the animated “Harley Quinn” (Nov. 29, DC Universe). Adding to the fun are Batman, Poison Ivy and lots of other DC Universe villains and heroes. Kaley Cuoco (“Big Bang Theory”) stars as the voice of Harley.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: Showtime renewed “Desus & Mero” for a second season. The show returns on Feb. 3.



Losers: Despite rising slightly above last year’s number of total viewers, ABC’s “American Music Awards” fell to an all-time low in the key 18-49 demo.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.